Drive-in Easter service expands social distancing, cars 6 feet apart

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Many people across the state headed to church services on Easter Sunday.

For many people, that meant tuning in to service online, especially after Governor Andy Beshear issued a new order Friday, stating people who attend in-person services must quarantine for 14 days.

“God takes care of all of us, but yet I know God gives us all common sense,” says Mickey Hyder, pastor of David’s Fork Baptist Church.

He’s been hosting drive-in services for the past several weeks, but for Easter’s service, Hyder is furthering social distancing by following Beshear’s recommendation.

“Cars have to be six feet apart, only a family that lives together can be in a car, you can’t put multiple groups in a car, Beshear said on Friday. “You can’t pass anything in and out of a car, and I know that’s tough with communion.”

Well, David’s Fork found a way to make everything work. As cars rolled in the parking lot, they were given communion in a wooden basket, which was sanitized after each car passed, and has an extended handle.

Leisa Patrick is a member of David’s Fork. She says those who are still meeting in person should consider alternatives.

“I think we have to be creative,” Patrick says. “Even if we go to where we can’t see each other and do it online. I still think that’s great. That’s a way to worship.”

On Friday, Beshear said those who attend any mass gathering, including in-person services, will have their license number written down, and be ordered by their local health departments to quarantine for 14 days.

The measure sparked criticism from republicans in the state, including Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

But Beshear says people can disagree with him, he still stands by his decision.

“This is the only way we can ensure that your decision doesn’t kill someone else, Beshear said on Friday. “That your decision doesn’t spread the coronavirus in your county and in your community.”

In Sunday’s update, the governor says he hopes anyone who chose to still go to in-person services will quarantine for 14-days – if not for themselves, for others.