185 new cases, 4 deaths; new executive order causes backlash

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Beshear announced 185 new cases Saturday, bringing the total to 1,840 statewide.

According to the governor, there are four new coronavirus deaths.

That brings the total number of Kentuckians who have died from the virus to 94.

Friday’s new executive order was still a hot topic on Saturday.

Beshear says those taking part in mass gatherings this Easter Sunday will be ordered by the local health department to quarantine for 14 days.

“If you’re going to put yourself at risk for getting the coronavirus, if you feel it’s that important – fine,” Beshear says. ‘Just self quarantine for 14 days so you can’t spread it to other people. That keeps the decision with you. And I know that there are folks out there that might disagree with it. That it might sound however it sounds, but they don’t have to read out the number of deaths every day. They don’t have to do that.”

The republican party of Kentucky disagrees.

It issued a statement saying Governor Beshear’s executive order is too much.

The GOP saying in part, “We all want to keep working together to fight the coronavirus, but this is the wrong approach. The governor and his administration should retract this overbearing use of government power and come up with another way to work with churches.”

Attorney General Daniel Cameron also criticized Beshear about the quarantine that the governor recommends if anyone does go to in-person services.