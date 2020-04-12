134 new cases, 4 deaths; new partnership will expand testing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – During Governor Andy Beshear’s daily coronavirus update on Sunday, he announced 134 new cases, bringing the total to 1,963 in the state.

He also said three more people have died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 97. He says about 607 people have recovered from the virus.

“If I have to look back at the decisions I made to save our lives to get through this impacted and they impacted my popularity negatively, fine,” Beshear said.

The governor also announced a new partnership with Kroger to provide more COVID-19 testing.

Beshear says the partnership will help double Kentucky’s testing, with about 20,000 tests.

Kroger will provide the medical staff with PPE, protective personal equipment, and an online registration portal.

The first testing site opens Monday in Frankfort. Healthcare workers, first responders, people 60 years old or over and those with chronic conditions will be the first groups to be served.

Update on drive-through testing sites

Colleen Lindholz, president, Kroger Health, said, Kroger Healths vision is to help people lead healthier lives and its never been more important than right now for us as we help expand testing across the state. An innovative part of Krogers testing solution has to do with a digital registration process. We believe this process is the first in the commonwealth and maybe be in the first of the nation to provide a very easy way for people to register for the test.

Dustin Nimmo, senior product manager for ecommerce, Kroger Health, said, “You’ll be able to find quickly a location wherever you are in Kentucky and schedule an appointment very easily. There are people who are residents of Kentucky who worked countless hours to build this web portal.”

The state, Kroger and other partners expect to be able to handle about 250 vehicles per day per site at all locations. Kentuckians can register at thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing, or call 1-888-852-2567 (select option 1, then option 3).

First, people seeking a test will use a virtual screening tool based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to see if they are eligible. Next, they will select a testing location and appointment time that works for them. Then, registrants will receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork to complete. When a person arrives for their test, they should have their photo ID ready and should leave their window rolled up for check-in, until a health care practitioner comes to the car for the test. Test results are expected within approximately 48-hours.

Those eligible for the test include those with symptoms, health care workers, first responders, those 65 and older, and those with chronic health conditions.

Gov. Beshear thanked project partners Kroger Health, UPS, Gravity Diagnostics, Kentucky Division of Emergency Management, Kentucky Department for Public Health, Kentucky State Police, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Kentucky National Guard and Franklin County for helping make this possible.

Case information

As of 5 p.m. April 12, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 1,963 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 134 of which were newly confirmed.

In Kentucky, we are still not seeing the increase we are seeing in other states and we are grateful for that, Gov. Beshear said.

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear also reported three new deaths Sunday, raising the states toll to 97 deaths related to the virus.

The newly reported deaths include a 72-year-old man from Jefferson County, 74-year-old woman from Hopkins County, and a 62-year-old man from Pike County.

The Governor asked Kentuckians again to join him in lighting their homes and businesses green tonight in honor of the lives lost, as a continued sign of compassion and renewal.

We know that we are flattening the curve, lets not let up now, Gov. Beshear said. This virus comes for the most vulnerable and protecting them are the steps we take every single day to do our very best to reduce our contacts. Lets make sure we keep that up. Lets make sure we do our part to not spread this virus.

At least 607 people (30.9% of total cases) have recovered from COVID-19 in Kentucky.

To date, at least 25,866 people have been tested. At least 667 people (34.0% of total confirmed cases) have ever been hospitalized with 289 people (14.7% of total confirmed cases) currently hospitalized. At least 256 people (13.0% of total cases) have ever been in the ICU with at least 136 people (6.9% of total cases) currently in the ICU.

Gov. Beshear also offered an update on the racial breakdown of COVID-19 patients, which has been the subject of news stories across the country.

The Governor said with about 70% of the known cases accounted for, 81.75% of Kentuckians who tested positive were Caucasian, 11.64% were African-American, 3.99% were multiracial, 2.51% were Asian and 0.08% were Native American or Alaskan Native.

On fatalities attributed to the coronavirus, with more than 81% of the known cases accounted for, Kentucky deaths are about 77.21% Caucasian, 21.51% African-American and 1.26% Asian.

More information

The Governor is asking all Kentuckians to continue to fight the spread of the virus by following his 10-step guidance, which includes practicing social distancing and staying healthy at home. Gov. Beshear says these efforts have the potential to save the lives of as many as 11,000 Kentuckians.

Read about other key updates, actions and information from Gov. Beshear and his administration at governor.ky.gov, kycovid19.ky.gov and the Governors official social media accounts Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Watch the Governors social media accounts at 5 p.m. ET each day for his regular briefing.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) encourages people to follow these steps to prevent illness. Kentuckians who want advice can call the state hotline at 800-722-5725 or call their local health care provider.