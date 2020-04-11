Kentucky AG calls Beshear’s new action ‘arbitrary’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WTVQ) – Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron is criticizing Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s plan to order people into quarantine if they attend in-person religious gatherings.

Beshear announced the plan to prevent an Easter weekend acceleration of the coronavirus.

- Advertisement -

While the new action will be applied to all mass gatherings, not just religious ones, some Republican leaders have pushed back.

They say it unfairly singles out religious services. Cameron on Saturday called Beshear’s action “arbitrary.”

In a statement from Kentucky’s GOP, spokesperson Mike Lonergan says, “Governor Beshear’s order for state police to stalk churchgoers and turn their information over to government agents is a blatant overreach.”

“We all want to keep working together to fight the coronavirus, but this is the wrong approach. The Governor and his administration should retract this overbearing use of government power and come up with another way to work with churches to discourage in-person gatherings and help faith communities follow the proper CDC guidelines – without such draconian measures,” he said.

Gov. Beshear said in his daily update Saturday he believes it is the right decision.