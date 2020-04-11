Judge: Kentucky church can conduct Easter drive-in service

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A federal judge says Kentucky’s largest city cannot halt a local church’s drive-in service planned for Easter.

On Fire Christian Church had sued Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and the city after Fischer announced drive-in style religious gatherings were not allowed on Easter.

On Saturday, U.S. District Judge Justin Walker sided with the church, saying that the city is prohibited from “enforcing; attempting to enforce; threatening to enforce; or otherwise requiring compliance with any prohibition on drive-in church services at On Fire.”

The ruling came as Republicans blasted Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s statewide plan to order people into quarantine if they attend mass gatherings, including religious ones.