UPDATE: COVID-19 outbreak at nursing home in Jackson County

ANNVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – All but one of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Jackson County are from one nursing home, according to the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.

The health department says 40 of the 41 confirmed COVID-19 cases are from the Signature Healthcare at Jackson Manor Rehab & Wellness Center in Annville.

- Advertisement -

The facility says every resident and staff member at the nursing home has been tested for COVID-19.

The nursing home is working closely with the health department to stop the spread of the virus.