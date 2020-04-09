Police remind victims domestic violence shelters, assistance are available

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – With families and couples having to spend more time together and often confined because of coronavirus restrictions, experts fear an increase in domestic violence and child abuse.

And many worry the cases will go unreported or under-reported.

With that in mind, many law enforcement agencies are trying to reach out to the community to remind residents domestic violence assistance and shelters is available and shelters are operating during the pandemic for those who need a refuge.

Georgetown Police Department is among gthe ones posting information on social media and web sites.

“(We) would like victims of intimate personal violence to know Emergency Protective Orders can still be obtained 24 hours a day at the Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office,” Georgetown Police wrote on the department’s Facebook page.

“Emergency shelters for domestic violence victims are open and available around the state,” the department added.

Among numbers victims can call are:

Georgetown Police victim advocates: 502-863-7826

Greenhouse 17 domestic violence hotline and resource center: 1-800-544-2022

Ampersand sexual assault hotline and resource center: 1-800-656-4673.

