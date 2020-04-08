Women make up almost two thirds of coronavirus cases in Fayette

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Almost two-thirds of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Fayette County have been women and most of the cases have been spread evenly across the 18-74 age groups, according to the latest figures from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the county had 170 confirmed coronavirus cases and seven deaths.

Of the total number of cases, 50 percent have been released from isolation — no longer considered contagious — and are improving at home and expected to recover, the department said.

Of the totals, 109 have been in women and 61 in men. Two cases have been in children under age 18 and five have been in people over 75. The remainder included 52 in the 18-34 age group, 54 in the 35-54 age group and 57 in the 55-74 age group.

By race, 105 have been among whites, 52 among blacks, six among Hispanics, and ive among Asians, according to the department’s stats.