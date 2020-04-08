Walgreen’s planning drive-through tests

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Walgreens has announced it’s opening 15 new drive-thru testing sites in seven states in areas with escalating rates of COVID-19 cases.

Kentucky is one of the states, but the company won’t decide where in the state until later this week.

The tests performed at the site can produce positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results within 13 minutes, according to Walgreens.

President Donald Trump has taken one of the new rapid COVID-19 tests from the medical device giant Abbott, that Walgreens is using.

The company is hoping to be able to test up to 3,000 people per day.

The states included are Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Tennessee and Texas.

The 15 locations are being finalized in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and are planned for select hot spot markets with escalating rates of COVID-19 cases.

Walgreens will dedicate temporary space at select locations, outside of the stores, where Walgreens pharmacists will oversee the self-administration of the COVID-19 test. Soon, patients will be directed to testing locations via an online assessment tool that will be available on Walgreens.com and Walgreens mobile app.

Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Patients will need to pre-register in advance in order to schedule an appointment for testing.