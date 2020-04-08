UK cancels all sports camps, clinics through July

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As part of the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, UK Athletics has canceled all camps and clinics through July 31 for all sports, including those hosted both on and off campus.

UK Athletics will automatically process refunds for anyone who had previously signed up for canceled camps.

Refunds will be issued through Active, UK’s camp registration platform, to the original purchaser of record and only in the same manner as the original purchase.

In addition to the cancellation of camps and clinics through July 31, no UK camps after July 31 will be scheduled until further notice. UK Athletics will monitor the situation to determine when camps and clinics can safely resume.

White Greer Maggard is the presenting sponsor of all UK Athletics camps and continues to work to identify ways to support young athletes.

Any questions about camps and clinics can be directed to BBNfirst@uky.edu.