Toyota extends plant shutdown another two weeks

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Toyota Motor Corp. is extending the shutdown of its North American auto plants, including Georgetown, for another two weeks through Friday, May 1 with plans to resume production on Monday, May 4, the company announced in a statement.

And the company again is asking some workers to take unpaid time off.

The continuing coronavirus epidemic and lower demand were cited by the Japanese automaker.

Service parts depots and vehicle logistics centers will continue to operate, the company said.

Toyota will not furlough its direct employees, but has asked its hourly plant employees to take two days out of the 10-day extension as paid time off or they can go without pay if they don’t have accrued leave.

For Toyota’s 5,000 workers provided by outside agencies, Toyota is releasing those workers back to their agencies, the company said.

Toyota will continue to pay the benefits of those workers for the time being, and they may be eligible for unemployment.

Toyota’s move comes a day after Honda and Nissan said they had furloughed thousands of workers as the pandemic cuts demand for cars.

A spokesman for Honda, which employs about 18,400 workers at plants in Alabama, Indiana and Ohio, said the Japanese automaker would guarantee salaries through Sunday, having suspended operations on March 23.

The plants will be closed through May 1.

Nissan said it was temporarily laying off about 10,000 U.S. hourly workers effective April 6.

It has suspended operations at its U.S. manufacturing facilities through late April due to the impact of the outbreak.

Monday, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV also extended its shutdown of U.S. and Canadian plants until May 4.