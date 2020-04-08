‘Parade’ will honor health care workers, first responders

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – From UK Police to dump trucks, a parade of vehicles will show appreciation Friday to front-line workers including those at UK Chandler Hospital, Kentucky Children’s Hospital, UK Good Samaritan Hospital and Shriner’s Hospital for Children as well as local police, fire and EMS workers.

The parade is being organized by Rick McDonald of Gooch Construction. Anyone not participating in a vehicle is asked to watch via the UK HealthCare Facebook livestream https://www.facebook.com/UKHealthCare.

And people are encorauged not to attend but rather watch the livestream to abide by social distancing and other health standards.

The parade will leave the Kroger Field at 10 a.m.

Rick McDonald, concrete superintendent at Gooch Construction, is organizing the parade to pay tribute to those who are “working selflessly with acts of courage and love.”

Gooch Construction also is giving away $2,000 to a front-line worker.