Nourish Lexington to begin meal distribution Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – People in need of a meal can begin receiving one Wednesday, thanks to a new partnership.

Nourish Lexington is made up of furloughed hospitality workers who are now making meals for those who need access to food.

- Advertisement -

The distribution begins Wednesday at FoodChain located at 501 W. Sixth St, Suite 105 and Whitaker Bank Ball Park at 207 Legends Lane off North Broadway.

The distribution will take place Monday through Friday starting at 5:30 p.m. The ballpark will only serve Wednesday through Friday.

Anyone who needs a meal should practice social distancing while waiting in line. If you want to donate or help make meals, click HERE.

Related Article: Lexington PD make multiple arrest in violent crime initiative

Backstory HERE.