MSU scholarship application deadline extended

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Morehead State is extending the scholarship deadline to help future students have additional opportunity to apply for institutional aid.



Given the situation with COVID-19, MSU is considering applicants for scholarship opportunities who apply after the original March 15 deadline.

Please visit www.moreheadstate.edu/apply to apply for admission and send your transcripts and test scores.



“At MSU, we believe in making our excellent academic experience affordable,” said Tim Rhodes, assistant vice president for enrollment services. “In fact, more than 94% of our undergraduate students receive some type of financial aid, including scholarships and student employment.”



MSU offers a variety of institutional, foundation-funded and departmental scholarships. The school’s merit-based institutional scholarship program encourages some of the best and brightest students to become Eagles. Students are automatically considered for institutional scholarships based on the admission application.



Last year, MSU awarded nearly $18 million to students in scholarships and grants through institutional aid and the MSU Foundation. These are made possible through generous donations of MSU donors and alumni.

- Advertisement -

Students can apply for MSU Foundation scholarships by using the online scholarship application. If MSU has already awarded you a scholarship, use the scholarship acceptance form to accept.



To learn more about scholarships at MSU – including in-state, out-of-state and transfer scholarships – visit www.moreheadstate.edu/scholarships or contact Enrollment Services at admissions@moreheadstate.edu or 606-783-2000.