Man charged with strangling woman during fight

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – An alleged domestic assault lands a 34-year-old Laurel County man in jail.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Bryan T. Slusher was charged with strangulation and assault in connection with the incident at about 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Sheriff’s Deputies Justin Taylor and Jamie Etherton responded to a domestic disturbance call on Lovelace Subdivision Road about five miles north of London and found a woman there had been assaulted, according to the sheriff’s Facebook post.

Deputies noted the woman had a large knot on her forehead, blood on her lip, and a large bruise on the left side of her neck, the sheriff wrote.