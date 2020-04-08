Louisville-based charity gets boost from Kardashian

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Louisville-based Blessings in a Backpack is getting a boost from Hollywood.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West announced this week she will give part of the profits from her new fragrance to the charity, which provides backpacks filled with healthy foods to needy children to try to make sure they eat during weekends.

The charity has become particularly important during the coronavirus epidemic which has closed schools across the country for extended periods.

Kardshian West partnered with her mother, Kris Jenner, to design the frangrance.

“In support of families and children affected by the COVID-19 crisis, we will be donating 20% of profits from ALL sales of KKW FRAGRANCE from April 15 – May 5 to @blessingsinabackpack, an organization that provides food on the weekends for children across America who might otherwise go hungry,” Kardashian West said in an Instagram post.

According to its Web site, the charity works with schools to distribute bags filled with food for about six weekend meals to students who qualify for the government’s free or reduced price school lunches during the week. The program works in the Metro Louisville area as well as more than 40 other states.