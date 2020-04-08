Suspect idenditifed in motel robbery

UPDATE: Police have identified 24-year-old Jaymes M. Miller as the suspect in the April 3 robbery of the Super 8 Motel on Buena Vista Road

He is anted for fist-degree robbery.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is asking for your help to identify a suspect in a robbery at Super 8.

Police say Friday afternoon they believe a man walked into the lobby of Super 8 on Buena Vista Road with a gun and demanded cash from the motel employee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.