Lexington Lowe’s employee tests positive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An associate at Lowe’s on Nichols Park Drive in Lexington, who last worked on March 30, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the company confirmed Wednesday.

The worker has been quarantined, according to corporate spokeswoman Sarah Lively, who said the store remains open and has been extensively cleaned per CDC guidelines.

The company also has imposed new guidelines to limit and manage shoppers and is going to be closed Easter Sunday.

“This is to provide our teams with a much-deserved day off to spend Easter Sunday with their families and loved ones and recharge. We will take steps to ensure that no hourly associate loses scheduled hours or has a reduction in pay as a result of closing on Sunday,” Lively said.