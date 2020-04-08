Kentucky receiving federal money to cover new election costs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky is receiving approximately $6 million in federal stimulus money to help cover increased election costs due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Office of the Secretary of State.

Secretary of State Michael Adams is asking Governor Andy Beshear to take the necessary action to provide the required state match of approximately $1.2 million.

- Advertisement -

Secretary Adams also called on the governor to sign House Bill 351, which includes emergency legislation aimed at providing the State Board of Elections flexibility to adjust election procedures during a declared State of Emergency.