Kentucky high school senior takes talent to new audience

BELLEVUE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A senior at Bellevue High School is home from school due to COVID-19 but he’s not sitting around in isolation.

Joseph Holt, a juggler, is now taking his talents to the stage for an audience he likely never suspected. The stage? His front yard. The audience? His neighbors. All from a safe, social distance of course.

“I work for the Cincinnati Circus,” said Holt, who said he also juggles for the Cincinnati Reds.

Holt said while most of his senior year is gone and he’s missing out on typical senior year activities like prom and graduation, he decided to use his talents to bring a smile to others.

“It’s been different but I think I’ve been doing a pretty good job keeping up with everything but I think it definitely helps, what I’m doing, to help bring a sense of community right now instead of us all being alone,” said Holt.

Holt said he’s been juggling for around seven years. While he tells ABC36 it helps him pass the time, he’s now juggling outside his own home on a daily basis for his neighbors.

“They all seem to enjoy it,” said Holt.

Holt is sharing videos of his juggling on social media. If you want to keep up with ‘Juggling Joey’ follow him on Facebook HERE.