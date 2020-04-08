Info sought on stolen truck and tools

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Thieves made off with a pick-up truck
and high-end tools from the Greenbriar Road in the Kings Mountain community of Lincoln County early Wednesday morning.
- Advertisement -
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, the 2015 black Chevrolet Silverado 1550 four-wheel drive with the High-Country package was taken. The license plate is 451XCV.
The truck has Harley Davidson decals on the back fenders.
Anyone with information should call Det. Rob Oney at 606-365-2696.