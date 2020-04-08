Info sought on stolen truck and tools

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Thieves made off with a pick-up truck

and high-end tools from the Greenbriar Road in the Kings Mountain community of Lincoln County early Wednesday morning.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, the 2015 black Chevrolet Silverado 1550 four-wheel drive with the High-Country package was taken. The license plate is 451XCV.

The truck has Harley Davidson decals on the back fenders.

Anyone with information should call Det. Rob Oney at 606-365-2696.