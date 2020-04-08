FCPS adjusts meal distribution plan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools is adjusting its meal distribution plan to make sure all the students who need food get it while still meeting all local, state and federal safety guidelines during the coronavirus outbreak.

Beginning Monday, April 13, 2020 the school district will distribute food twice a week between 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

On April 13, children can pick up breakfast and lunch for both Monday and Tuesday at 21 pick-up locations across the city. There will be no meal service on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

On April 15, children can pick up breakfast and lunch for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the district’s 21 pick-up locations. There will be no meal service on Thursday, April 16 and Friday, April 17, 2020.

For as long as schools remain closed due to COVID-19, meal pick-ups at school locations will only occur on Mondays and Wednesdays.

FCPS Superintendent Manny Caulk’s letter to parents and guardians is below:

Dear Fayette County Public Schools Families:

One of the core values of our school district is that families are our partners in all that we do. That partnership is especially critical now since all of our teaching and learning shifted this week to Non-Traditional Instruction.

As long as our schools remain closed in support of the federal, state and local efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, our students will be learning at home with your support and encouragement. Participation for students can vary, whether it be accessing online course work, completing a project or paper assignment, or other method of participating in instructional activities.

Student participation will be tracked each day and reported to the district, just like we take attendance when they are physically on campus. You should have already received information from your child’s school about academic expectations and ways teachers will stay in touch with their students. This will be a learning process for all of us as we work together to establish new routines and do what’s best for students.

Please help us by maintaining open lines of communication and making us aware of any issues that arise. There are certain to be hiccups along the way. I ask that everyone remain flexible and extend a measure of grace to one another. As long as we keep our focus on finding solutions for students, we can rise to any challenge.

Economic hardship has worsened for many of our neighbors and food insecurity is a reality for many of the families we serve. During these rapidly changing times, we are working to adjust our services in ways that are best for our students and families.

To that end, we feel confident that the following adjustments to our meal distribution plan will allow us to consistently provide meals for children who rely on us for food, while also ensuring that we are following all guidelines from federal, state and local health officials about limiting contact and maintaining social distance. We have ordered additional food and implemented ways to quickly adjust to meet increased needs at any site.

Starting on April 13, 2020 we will distribute food twice a week between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.:

For as long as school remains closed due to COVID-19, meal pick-ups at school locations will only occur on Mondays and Wednesdays. Please help us do our part to limit social interaction, maintain social distancing and protect our students, families and employees.

Any individual 18 years of age and younger can come and receive meals at any of the following pick-up locations, regardless of where they live or attend school:

Arlington Elementary

Booker T. Washington Elementary

Breckinridge Elementary

Bryan Station High

Cardinal Valley Elementary

Clays Mill Elementary

Deep Springs Elementary

Glendover Elementary

James Lane Allen Elementary

Julius Marks Elementary

Lansdowne Elementary

Leestown Middle

Mary Todd Elementary

Meadowthorpe Elementary

The Academy for Leadership at Millcreek Elementary

Northern Elementary

Southern Elementary

Squires Elementary

Tates Creek High

William Wells Brown Elementary

Winburn Middle

We are working with community partners to provide supplemental meals to families in need and expand our capacity. Since new offerings are constantly developing, anyone seeking information about these resources should call the United Way of the Bluegrass 211 Contact Center for the most up-to-date information. Dialing 211 from any phone will connect you to this service.

Our Family Resource and Youth Service Centers are also available to help with basic necessities. We are especially grateful to the Jenna and Matthew Mitchell Foundation at Blue Grass Community Foundation and The Calipari Foundation for making it possible to support hundreds of families during this unprecedented emergency.

If the school your children attend does not have a FRYSC, please call the center closest to you. Please don’t hesitate to call our district at 859-381-4100 with questions, concerns or suggestions. You can also find resources at our www.fcps.net/COVID19 website.

We understand that these are difficult times for families and helping your student with Non-Traditional Instruction is an additional challenge. Some adults are still required to work, others are working from home and many have lost their employment because of the steps taken to stop the spread of COVID-19.

District Mental Health Professionals are available to respond to and support youth and families. To reach this service, call 859-381-4100. If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, please call the New Vista Crisis Hotline at 1-800-928-8000 to speak with a local professional.

Whatever your family is facing, our district is here to help. Please reach out to your child’s school or the district office and let us know how we can support you.

Your Partner,

Manny Caulk

Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent