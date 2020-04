LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hayley Robic, daughter of U.K. Assistant Basketball Coach John Robic, has lost her courageous battle against liver cancer.

Kentucky Sports Radio reports Robic died April 3, 2020.

She was diagnosed last fall. In January, she turned to social media asking for help finding a donor for a liver transplant.

Hayley Robic was 27-years old.