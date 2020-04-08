Community health centers get $21.7 million for coronavirus fight

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ) – Twenty-five community health centers in Kentucky will receive a total of almost $22 million to combat the coronavirus.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the $21.7 million in grants Wednesday.

The funding is the result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Senator Mitch McConnell led to passage last month. As a result of the CARES Act, Kentucky will receive at least $1.25 billion in relief.

“The Community Health Centers in Kentucky are grateful for the support of Senator McConnell. These clinics serve patients in underserved areas of the Commonwealth. They treat all patients regardless of income. They are Kentucky’s safety-net for healthcare. With this funding the clinics will continue to provide care during these trying times and beyond,” said David Bolt, CEO of Kentucky Primary Care Association.

In addition to Wednesday’s announcement, Kentucky has so far received more than $172 million to address urgent housing, transportation and economic development priorities from the CARES Act.

Previous coronavirus legislation delivered more than $9 million to boost Kentucky’s response efforts, including for our vital community health centers.

Below are the CHCs in Kentucky that are receiving funding from the CARES Act: