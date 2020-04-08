Community health centers get $21.7 million for coronavirus fight

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ) – Twenty-five community health centers in Kentucky will receive a total of almost $22 million to combat the coronavirus.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the $21.7 million in grants Wednesday.
The funding is the result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Senator Mitch McConnell led to passage last month. As a result of the CARES Act, Kentucky will receive at least $1.25 billion in relief.
“The Community Health Centers in Kentucky are grateful for the support of Senator McConnell. These clinics serve patients in underserved areas of the Commonwealth. They treat all patients regardless of income. They are Kentucky’s safety-net for healthcare. With this funding the clinics will continue to provide care during these trying times and beyond,” said David Bolt, CEO of Kentucky Primary Care Association.
In addition to Wednesday’s announcement, Kentucky has so far received more than $172 million to address urgent housing, transportation and economic development priorities from the CARES Act.
Previous coronavirus legislation delivered more than $9 million to boost Kentucky’s response efforts, including for our vital community health centers.
Below are the CHCs in Kentucky that are receiving funding from the CARES Act:
|
HEALTH CENTER GRANTEE
|
CITY
|
FUNDING AMOUNT
|
A+ FAMILY HEALTHCARE, LLC
|
BROWNSVILLE
|
$503,000
|
AUDUBON AREA COMMUNITY CARE CLINIC, INC.
|
OWENSBORO
|
$514,925
|
BIG SANDY HEALTH CARE, INC.
|
PRESTONSBURG
|
$958,340
|
BLUEGRASS PRIMARY HEALTH CARE CENTER, INC.
|
LEXINGTON
|
$503,000
|
BOWLING GREEN-WARREN COUNTY PRIMARY CARE CENTER, INC.
|
BOWLING GREEN
|
$727,415
|
COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS OF WESTERN KENTUCKY, INC.
|
GREENVILLE
|
$703,670
|
CUMBERLAND FAMILY MEDICAL CENTER, INC.
|
BURKESVILLE
|
$1,982,600
|
FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS, INC.
|
LOUISVILLE
|
$1,439,150
|
GRACE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC.
|
GRAY
|
$1,059,395
|
HEALTH HELP, INCORPORATED
|
MCKEE
|
$1,077,110
|
HEALTHFIRST BLUEGRASS, INC.
|
LEXINGTON
|
$1,013,300
|
HEALTHPOINT FAMILY CARE, INC.
|
COVINGTON
|
$1,325,495
|
JUNIPER HEALTH, INC.
|
BEATTYVILLE
|
$699,800
|
KENTUCKY MOUNTAIN HEALTH ALLIANCE, INC.
|
HAZARD
|
$571,025
|
KENTUCKY RIVER FOOTHILLS DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL INC
|
RICHMOND
|
$543,200
|
LEWIS COUNTY PRIMARY CARE CENTER, INC
|
VANCEBURG
|
$1,618,415
|
MOUNTAIN COMPREHENSIVE CARE CENTER, INC.
|
PRESTONSBURG
|
$544,145
|
MOUNTAIN COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH CORPORATION
|
WHITESBURG
|
$1,182,155
|
PARK DUVALLE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC.
|
LOUISVILLE
|
$979,685
|
PENNYROYAL HEALTHCARE SERVICE INC.
|
HOPKINSVILLE
|
$567,275
|
REGIONAL HEALTH CARE AFFILIATES, INC.
|
PROVIDENCE
|
$697,430
|
SHAWNEE CHRISTIAN HEALTHCARE CENTER, INC.
|
LOUISVILLE
|
$576,860
|
STERLING HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.
|
MT STERLING
|
$688,910
|
TRIAD HEALTH SYSTEM INC
|
WARSAW
|
$602,855
|
UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
|
LEXINGTON
|
$623,105