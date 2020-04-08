High school baseball fields turn on lights to honor class of 2020

Great Crossing lights up baseball field to honor 2020 seniors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Several high school baseball and softball coaches lit up stadium lights Wednesday night to honor players from the class of 2020, who likely won’t get to play a senior season.

Coaching staff and others lit the stadiums for 20 minutes and 20 seconds in the class of 2020’s honor.

Among those who turned on the lights were Frederick Douglass High School, Tates Creek High School, Scott County High School, Great Crossing High School, and Lexington Catholic.

