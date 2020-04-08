High school baseball fields turn on lights to honor class of 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Several high school baseball and softball coaches lit up stadium lights Wednesday night to honor players from the class of 2020, who likely won’t get to play a senior season.

Coaching staff and others lit the stadiums for 20 minutes and 20 seconds in the class of 2020’s honor.

Among those who turned on the lights were Frederick Douglass High School, Tates Creek High School, Scott County High School, Great Crossing High School, and Lexington Catholic.

Scott Co Baseball lit up tonight for Seniors pic.twitter.com/J5sXrGoEZN — Scott County High Sc (@scbaseball) April 9, 2020

At 9:00 pm the lights were turned on for precisely 20 minutes and 20 seconds in honor of our Seniors in the class of 2020. Hopefully these bright lights will help us through this dark time we are going through. @PBRKentucky @brianwkyt @LexCathSports pic.twitter.com/wItf84ZRTv — Lexington Catholic Baseball (@LexCathBaseball) April 9, 2020

Tonight, all across Kentucky, baseball and softball stadiums turned on their lights for 20 minutes and 20 seconds to honor their 2020 spring student athletes. @MrMills_TC @TatesCreekSftbl @tatescrbaseball

STAY STRONG CREEK!! #CreekNation#CentrePwkyBuilt#AnchorDown ⚾️⚓️🥎⚓️ pic.twitter.com/M2tu1C7YOq — Tates Creek Athletics (@TCDORES1) April 9, 2020