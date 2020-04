HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – A water line break prompts a boil water notice in Hazard, Ky.

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the advisory applies to about 100 customers from Frosty Napier’s to Highway 550 and Combs Branch.

A main eight-inch line has broken and repairs are under way.