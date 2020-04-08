Beshear pays tribute to D-Day coronavirus victim

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – As part of his daily briefings, Gov. Andy Beshear pays tribute to a victim of the coronavirus epidemic.

The tributes are brief biographies of a victim, often reported by local media with the family’s permission.

Wednesday’s tribute was to 96-year-old William Miranda Jr., a Boyd County resident who died last weekend.

Among other things, he survived the World War II D-Day invasion at Normandy and won two medals for his service during the invasion.

The governor says the tributes are a way to not let the coronavirus epidemic become just a daily list of numbers where state residents forget the human impact.