30-mile chase lands three in jail; suspect tries to hide under water

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Three people face a variety of charges stemming

from a 30-mile chase Monday that included a patrol car being rammed and a suspect trying to hide submerged in a creek only to be tracked by a police K9 unit.

Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies were patrolling the Middle Creek area of the county when they spotted black 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo that matched a stolen vehicle description, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

But when deputies tried to stop the car, it took off, starting a chase that ended in the Middle Fork area of Johnson County and included ramming a Johnson County Sheriff’s patrol car,

according to the post.

Once stopped, the driver fled on foot while two passengers remained in the car. Deputies from the two counties, with help from a Martin city police officer and tracking dog ‘Drago,’ began searching the area. “Drago” found the suspect hiding under trees and shrubbery submerged in a creek, according to the Facebook post.

Those charged include:

— Michael Barnett, 32, of Boonscamp, Ky., the driver who is charged with receiving stolen property, wanton endangerment, fleeing, resisting arrest, criminal mischief,

destroying evidence, and menacing.