Worker tests positive at Amazon facility in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Workers at the LEX2 Amazon Fulfillment Center which handles returns on Trade Street in Lexington were notified Friday that one of their co-workers tested positive for the coronavirus, the Herald-Leader reported.

“We are supporting the individual who is recovering,” Alyssa Bronikowski, an Amazon spokeswoman, said in an email according to the newspaper. “We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts, and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site.”

- Advertisement -

Amazon confirmed all employees who worked with person who tested positive have been notified, asked to not return to the site and to self-quarantine for 14-days. The company said all those employees would be paid for 14 ays, the newspaper wrote.

The company said the facility remains open and it is working with local and federal health authorities and medical experts on how to handle building closures for deep cleaning.

“We’re continuing to monitor the situation in our facilities and corporate offices, and we are taking proactive measures to protect employees and associates who have been in contact with anyone who has been diagnosed or becomes ill,” Bronikowski said according to the Herald-Leader. “Like most global companies, we’ve had employees affected by this, and we’re doing all that we can to protect our employees and take the proper precautions as stated in WHO guidelines.”

It is unclear where the Amazon worker with COVID lives.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department said it knew of no Lexington cases of coronavirus linked to either thjis Amazon facility or the one at 1850 Mercer Road. The employee could live in another county.

According to published reports, an Amazon warehouse in Shepherdsville also has had multiple confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

WDRB in Louisville reported that employees there were notified by letter that there were several cases and that the warehouse was undergoing enhanced cleanings. That warehouse reopened last week after being closed for a week for cleaning.

Amazon also is letting employees take unpaid leave if they have concerns about coming to work. The company instituted temperature checks on employees and has spaced out workers to follow social distancing guidelines.