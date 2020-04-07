Rand Paul tests negative for coronavirus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two weeks after testing positive, Kentucky Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul says he has recovered from the coronavirus.

“I appreciate all the best wishes I have received. I have been retested and I am negative. I have started volunteering at a local hospital to assist those in my community who are in need of medical help, including coronavirus patients. Together we will overcome this!” Paul said on his Twitter account.

Paul, who is an eye surgeon, is volunteering at a hospital in his hometown of Bowling Green.

He announced March 22 he had tested positive for the disease and at the time, said he was asymptomatic and had the test done only as a precaution because of his frequent travels.

He quarantined for two weeks as required and then was retested.