Calipari, others thank healthcare workers on World Health Day

By
Justin Roth
-
0
World Health Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Since 1948, April 7 each year is celebrated around the world as World Health Day.

According to the World Health Organization, the celebration creates awareness of a specific health theme to highlight a priority concern each.

UK Coach John Calipari posted a message on Twitter about the #WorldHealthDay

In the past the organization has highlighted health issues such as mental health, child care, and climate change.

This year several prominent celebrities and politicians simply wanted to say thank you to the healthcare community during the current COVID-19 paramedic.

To learn more about the WHO’s mission for World Health Day visit its website.

