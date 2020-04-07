Calipari, others thank healthcare workers on World Health Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Since 1948, April 7 each year is celebrated around the world as World Health Day.

According to the World Health Organization, the celebration creates awareness of a specific health theme to highlight a priority concern each.

UK Coach John Calipari posted a message on Twitter about the #WorldHealthDay

Thank you to all of our healthcare workers who are running to the fire to keep us safe. Thank you to our brave doctors and nurses at @UK_HealthCare. A special thank you to the caregivers who are helping Ms. Jackie (@KarlTowns’ mom) at Penn Presbyterian. 👏👏👏 #WorldHealthDay https://t.co/VV26YPvUUd pic.twitter.com/XDGiGN1d2f — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) April 7, 2020

In the past the organization has highlighted health issues such as mental health, child care, and climate change.

Now more than ever we salute you. Thank you to our healthcare providers. Nurses are our heroes. #WorldHealthDay pic.twitter.com/PXJ3QHhzhL — Chris Evans FANS USA💙 (@ChrisEvans_USA) April 7, 2020

This year several prominent celebrities and politicians simply wanted to say thank you to the healthcare community during the current COVID-19 paramedic.

Let’s join the global community in sending love, gratitude and appreciation to all the brave health workers on the frontline in the fight against #COVID19 — risking their own lives to save others. You are an inspiration to us all. Thank you! #WorldHealthDay #WorldHealthDay2020 pic.twitter.com/tO9Yfzwbjb — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 7, 2020

To learn more about the WHO’s mission for World Health Day visit its website.