Partly sunny and warm Tuesday

TODAY: 20% chance of rain. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Breezy

WEDNESDAY: 60% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

- Advertisement -

THURSDAY: 20% chance of rain. Cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Partly sunny skies.

FRIDAY: Drying out. Mostly sunny skies. Temperatures in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: 30% chance of rain. Partly sunny skies. A little bit warmer with highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: 40% chance of rain. Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY: 30% chance of rain. Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.