McConnell reports record fundraising in first quarter

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has raised nearly $7.5 million in the first three months of 2020.

His campaign said Tuesday it’s the best fundraising performance for the Kentucky Republican since he entered the Senate in the mid-1980s.

McConnell flexed his fundraising strength in the midst of a global pandemic. McConnell has raised $25.6 million so far for the 2020 election cycle, and he had nearly $14.9 million on hand in what shapes up as a big-spending Senate race in Kentucky.

Democratic challenger Amy McGrath has shown her campaign fundraising prowess, attracting money from people wanting to see McConnell ousted.