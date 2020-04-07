Man charged in Winchester robbery

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 25-year-old Winchester man is charged with

robbery in what police suggest may have some more elements.

Brandon Ingram, of 394 S. Main St., was charged late Monday afternoon after a woman told Winchester police she got into Ingram’s car to get a ride and he pulled a gun and demanded money, according to a report in the Winchester Sun newspaper.

The woman got out at 221 Mutual Ave. just before 6 p.m. and called police when Ingram left, according to the report.

Officers found Ingram later at a home on Williamsburg Drive and recovered a gun and some of the stolen money, the newspaper reported.

The newspaper reported Ingram admitted to his role in the theft, but police suggested someone else might have been involved and help set up the crime. A suspect has been identified, the newspaper reported, citing police investigators.