LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – The Coronavirus has caused for sporting events across the world to be postponed or completely cancelled.

Here in Lexington, one woman was supposed to run a marathon at the end of April, but it has been pushed back to August.

She’s not letting that stop her from hitting the ground running though.

Amy Dalibor still ran her marathon over the weekend with someone fighting COVID-19 on her mind.

Her mom.

ABC 36’s Bryan Kennedy shares her story.