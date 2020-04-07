Lexington VA Health Care System analyzing COVID-19 tests

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington VA Health Care System began analyzing COVID-19 tests recently for Veterans, as one of eight VA medical centers that can now analyze tests for COVID-19. The system can perform at least 288 tests per day and each test takes approximately seven hours to yield results, according to the VA.

“Testing in-house will allow VA providers to give our Veterans the appropriate care, as fast as possible,” said Vicki Richardson, Lexington VA Health Care System Laboratory manager. “Faster testing times means more timely access to needed health care.”

- Advertisement -

The COVID-19 tests occur in the Special Reference Laboratory within the Lexington VAHCS Laboratory. Special Reference Laboratory is a national reference laboratory that performs specialty serologic testing for VA medical centers throughout the country. This new testing capability is also allowing the Lexington VAHCS to assist VA facilities in Louisiana with testing, according to the VA.

The Lexington VAHCS serves 38,000 Veterans in Central Kentucky with two main campuses in Lexington – Franklin R. Sousley Campus and Troy Bowling Campus – and community clinics in Somerset, Hazard, Berea, and Morehead, Ky.

The Lexington VAHCS has suspended elective medical procedures and is conducting surgery in emergent or urgent situations only.

Dental, optometry, podiatry, ophthalmology and audiology appointments, are postponed unless emergent or urgent.

Mental health is conducting all appointments and support groups via telehealth.

Primary care and specialty care providers are maintaining care using telehealth and phone appointments with Veterans unless urgent or emergent.

The Lexington VAHCS is providing local operational updates on its website at www.va.gov/lexington and on its Facebook page @VALexington.

The community can also sign up to receive email updates at https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/USVHA/subscriber/new?topic_id=USVHA_504