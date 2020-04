LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County investigators are searching for a 29-year-old Florence, Ind., man last seen at 4 a.m. Monday.

According to Sheriff John Root, Jerry Wilde was last seen on Old Whitley Road near London early Monday.

He may be driving a silver 995 Dodge Ram with Indiana license plates.

Anyone with information should call the Laurel County Sheriff’s deputy Brent Daniels at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.