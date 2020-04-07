Jessamine County students showcasing their talent on social media

JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY. (WTVQ) -Around this time of year, students are preparing for their spring concerts and tons of other talent showcases but because of the COVID-19 pandemic families are stuck at home.

That’s how the idea of a concert on the porch was born.

Amy Harrod, the Jessamine County Schools District Art Coordinator says, one of the great things about their school district is, it has a vision to provide opportunities in the arts for all students.

Harrod started thinking of ways students could show off their art while safe at home.

What started as a small idea, she says turned into something bigger than she could have imagined.

“They just kept coming and coming and coming and I almost teared up a couple of times because I was like this is so amazing because you see students, you see brothers and sisters performing together, you see parents getting involved and there are students doing so many different things. Playing instruments and acting,” Harrod said.

She says the Jessamine County Art teachers have been working hard to teach their students online and although this is a huge transition for everyone, they still want to help students individually with their different abilities.

She says if parents want to find ways to entertain their kids, feel free to reach out to their teachers.

Harrod says she plans to do this again, on Friday, April 17th starting at 6:30 that evening.

If you want to join in on the fun, just post a video of your performance on social media using #jcsconcertontheporch and you can visit the Jessamine County Arts social media accounts to watch other performances.