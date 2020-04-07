Columbia Gas of Kentucky still suspending late payment charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Columbia Gas of Kentucky will continue to suspend late payment charges until June 1, 2020, due to the hardships brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.

The company has a variety of payment options:

- Advertisement -

-Flexible payment plans – Plans that spread the balance due across multiple months

-Suspended late payment charges until June 1, 2020. We’ll continue to assess the need to extend this deadline

-Budget Plan billing – A program that allows you to pay about the same amount each month, and we calculate that amount based on usage, weather and projected costs

Related Article: State school board seeks comments on testing waiver

Columbia Gas of Kentucky asks customers to call 1-800-432-9345 at the first sign they may have trouble paying your bill, so we can work with you.

There are additional resources for income-eligible customers:

Customers may qualify for assistance for a number of human services. The CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act has allocated additional funding to programs like the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and the Community Services Block Grant to help support income-qualified customers.

These programs can help individuals and families cover costs related to energy bills, employment, education, transportation, food, housing and more.

Reach out to your local community action agency for more information.