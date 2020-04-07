Bridge work to close Leslie County road two months

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Bridge replacement will close a Leslie County road for more than two months.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, work on the bridge on Tower Mountain Road over Beech Fork will close the road from April 20 to July 1.

The work will include an offsite detour using Highway 421 — Tower Mountain Road and Jettie Lane.

This bridge is part of the Bridging Kentucky programs Eastern Kentucky Design-Build Project No.1. The project is being done by a design-build team led by Central Bridge Co., LLC, J/V Bizzack Construction LLC and HDR Engineering, Inc.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date and time could be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.

Motorists can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.