WATCH and LISTEN: Entire arts community does ‘concert on the porch’

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s the time of year when arts groups, student choruses and high school bands would be giving public performances to show off their skills and talents.

The coronavirus outbreak and resulting cancellations of school and community gatherings has ended those.

But that doesn’t mean artists have stopped performing.

The Jessamine County Arts Council Monday night hosted a virtual ‘Concert on the Porch’ having performers post their songs, music and other talents on the organization’s FacebooK page for the community to enjoy, not just on one night but for days and weeks to come.

#JCSConcertOnThePorch with Gracie Proctor. Gracie graduated from WJHS in 2019 and is studying music therapy at U of L. Posted by Ken Proctor on Monday, April 6, 2020

Check out the Jessamine County Arts page for an entire night or week’s worth of performances and entertainment.