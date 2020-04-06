Virtual town hall meeting on COVID-19 to be held at Fort Campbell

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WTVQ) – A virtual town hall meeting about COVID-19 is scheduled to be held at Fort Campbell on Tuesday, April 7 at 6:00 p.m. CDT.

Major General Brian Winski, commanding general, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, will lead the discussion. Additional division and garrison leaders and medical experts will contribute to the meeting.

The town hall will be live-streamed on the Fort Campbell Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FortCampbell.