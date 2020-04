LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man was found shot in an alley off Rand Avenue near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Sunday morning, according to Lexington Police.

The man was found at about 11:45 a.m. by two passers-by. The man had life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators have no suspect information.

The scene is about two blocks from Duncan Park in the North Limestone area.