LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A motorcyclist avoided serious injury Monday night after crashing while trying to avoid debris in the road, according to Lexington Police.

Investigators say just after 8:00 p.m., the motorcyclist “laid down his bike” trying to avoid hitting something in the road in the 700 block of Chinoe Road.

Police say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.