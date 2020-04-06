Man accused of threatening to kill woman and three children

GRAY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man was arrested Monday night in Knox County after deputies say he threatened to shoot and kill a woman and three children.

Deputies say when they arrived at a home around 8:30 p.m., they found 43-year old Timmy Smith, of Gray, sitting in a car in the driveway.

Investigators say Smith refused to show his hands, wouldn’t get out of the car and refused repeated demands from deputies.

They say deputies had to force the car door open and remove Smith from the vehicle as he resisted arrest.

Deputies say witnesses told them Smith pulled out the gun, pointed it while saying he had no reservations killing the family.

Smith was taken to the jail in Knox County where he faces a number of charges, including Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree; Resisting Arrest; Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree; Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree and Public Intoxication.