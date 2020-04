LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man is found wounded with life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon in the middle of the road on Cambridge Drive.

According to Lexington Police, the man was found at 2021 Cambridge Drive at about 4:45 p.m. Monday. Police say they initially have no suspects. The victim is being treated at a hospital.

- Advertisement -

Cambridge Drive is located just north of Versailles Road east of New Circle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police.