Barbourville Police officer tests positive

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Barbourville Police officer has tested positive for the coronavirus and is recovering at home, the department announced Monday in a press release.

The officer, who the department did not identify, last worked a shift on March 30, according to the release from Assistant Chief Jake Knuckles.

The department said it is working with the Knox County Health Department to track all people who had close contact with the person and give them on proper health and quarantine instructions.

“If you are not contacted by the Knox County Health Department, then you are considered as having any more risk than the general public,” the statement advised.

Since the outbreak, the department has taken steps to protect its staff and the community, including regular sanitizing of offices and work areas and sanitizing cars at the end of each shift, the statement said, urging the community to step up its efforts to follow social-distancing and related health guidelines.

“Our thoughts are with this employee during this time and pray for a speedy recovery,” the statement said.