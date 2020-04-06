Another little thank you that makes a big difference

LANCASTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The coronavirus epidemic has disrupted lives, businesses and jobs. But it also has been a reminder of the importance of sometimes saying “thank you,” especially when it is to someone or something that often is taken for granted.

And exchange during the weekend in Lancaster, Ky. is an excellent example.

Lancaster Police, like many departments, do business checks overnight, making sure buildings are safe and secure.

The department did one early Saturday morning at the Sav-a-Lot grocery store in the town of 3,900 people. Obviously that store is an important part of the community and the officer wanted the employees to know it.

“Thanks for serving the community during these hard times,” the officer wrote on the note at 3:54 a.m. Saturday, according to a picture posted on the department’s Facebook page.

When the Sav-A-Lot staff arrived Saturday morning, they were just as appreciative.