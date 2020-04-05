A warm start to your week…

Overview: We will start the week off warm but we will end the week on a chilly note and sandwiched in between will be some showers and thunderstorms.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and a bit chilly, lows in the middle 40s
Monday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two, highs in the lower 70s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms with highs in the middle 70s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms, highs in the middle 70s
Thursday: Partly cloudy with showers ending AM, cooler with highs around 60
Friday: Partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the middle to upper 50s
Saturday: Partly cloudy and cool with highs in the lower 60s
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a few showers & thunderstorms, highs in the lower 60s
AMS Meteorologist George Zabrecky
gzabrecky@wtvq.com