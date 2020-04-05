A warm start to your week…

Overview: We will start the week off warm but we will end the week on a chilly note and sandwiched in between will be some showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and a bit chilly, lows in the middle 40s

- Advertisement -

Monday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two, highs in the lower 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms with highs in the middle 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms, highs in the middle 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with showers ending AM, cooler with highs around 60

Friday: Partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the middle to upper 50s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and cool with highs in the lower 60s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a few showers & thunderstorms, highs in the lower 60s

AMS Meteorologist George Zabrecky

gzabrecky@wtvq.com