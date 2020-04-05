LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – The Henry Clay Basketball has been around for quite some time and has quite the history.
This season though they have new name in the record books.
Marques Warrick is now the program’s all-time leading scorer.
How did he get there?
ABC 36’s Bryan Kennedy shows you how his story begins in Belize, but ends at Al Prewitt Gymnasium.
Marques Warrick cements legacy at Henry Clay
Warrick is Henry Clay Basketball's all-time leading scorer
